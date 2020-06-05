DIY Friday with Danielle: Making a fake tile backsplash

Danielle Todesco
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — DIY Fridays with Danielle are back!
This week, Danielle Todesco is tiling... without the tile. She makes a fake tile backsplash using just a stencil and some paint.
If you're interested in getting your own tile stencil, check out Hammer & Stain Albuquerque. Their designs are only about 6 to 10 cents a square inch, and they have several designs available.
Watch the video above to watch the process.
