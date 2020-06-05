DIY Friday with Danielle: Making a fake tile backsplash | KOB 4
Advertisement

DIY Friday with Danielle: Making a fake tile backsplash

Danielle Todesco
Updated: June 05, 2020 07:26 AM
Created: June 05, 2020 07:20 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — DIY Fridays with Danielle are back!

This week, Danielle Todesco is tiling... without the tile. She makes a fake tile backsplash using just a stencil and some paint. 

Advertisement

If you're interested in getting your own tile stencil, check out Hammer & Stain Albuquerque. Their designs are only about 6 to 10 cents a square inch, and they have several designs available. 

Watch the video above to watch the process. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD asking for help identifying woman who is believed to be victim of violent crime
APD asking for help identifying woman who is believed to be victim of violent crime
Police involved in shooting in NE Albuquerque
Police involved in shooting in NE Albuquerque
New Mexico officials issue warning ahead of near record heat
New Mexico officials issue warning ahead of near record heat
As businesses open, people forced to give up unemployment benefits
As businesses open, people forced to give up unemployment benefits
Calls to support local black-owned businesses continue in Albuquerque
Calls to support local black-owned businesses continue in Albuquerque
Advertisement


Albuquerque police investigate shooting at funeral home
Albuquerque police investigate shooting at funeral home
Calls to support local black-owned businesses continue in Albuquerque
Calls to support local black-owned businesses continue in Albuquerque
New Mexico officials issue warning ahead of near record heat
New Mexico officials issue warning ahead of near record heat
Blog: Peaceful protesters once again take to the Albuquerque streets
Blog: Peaceful protesters once again take to the Albuquerque streets
As businesses open, people forced to give up unemployment benefits
As businesses open, people forced to give up unemployment benefits