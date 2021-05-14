DIY: Making storage space using pallets | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

DIY: Making storage space using pallets

Danielle Todesco
Updated: May 14, 2021 08:17 AM
Created: May 14, 2021 08:12 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Ever since Danielle Todesco started her DIY segment, one of the most requested projects continues to be anything with pallets.

There's so many possibilities. For today's flashback Friday segment, Danielle shares what she did back in 2018... after finding a few pallets sitting in the KOB 4 parking lot.

Watch the video above to see how she transformed the pallets.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque teen killed in crash on way back to his graduation party
Albuquerque teen killed in crash on way back to his graduation party
Amber Alert: Police believe murder suspect abducted boy and mother
Dayton Lerma
Videos show shooting, possible person of interest in triple homicide investigation
Videos show shooting, possible person of interest in triple homicide investigation
APD arrests 16-year-old for murder of his mother
APD arrests 16-year-old for murder of his mother
Investigation raises questions over communication breakdown prior NMSP officer's death
Investigation raises questions over communication breakdown prior NMSP officer's death