DIY Friday with Danielle: Transforming a chair with fabric paint | KOB 4
DIY Friday with Danielle: Transforming a chair with fabric paint

Danielle Todesco
Updated: July 24, 2020 07:25 AM
Created: July 24, 2020 06:20 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — On this week's DIY Friday with Danielle, she is transforming an old piece of furniture, even without any reupholstering skills.

Danielle Todesco teamed up with Windmill Vintage Designs for this project. The paint, top coat and magic continuous water misters can all be found at their shop, located at the shopping center near Menaul and Carlisle. 

Watch the video above to see the process. 


