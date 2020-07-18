Doctor offers tips on how to boost immune system during pandemic

“When it comes to heavy or endurance-type exercise, it does seem to be as bad as sedentary lifestyle when it comes to your immune system. Heavy exercise endurance athletes should see more infections, and they have to be actively boosting their nutrition to come up equally with it,” Dr. Dokmec said.

“In general, exercise is excellent. It will decrease your chronic inflammation and it can make your immune system give it kind of a boost to fight infections,” the doctor added.

Dr. Dokmeci also said adjusting to a healthier diet is also a good idea.

“Discussing nutrition is a bit more difficult. We now know that in third world countries malnutrition or under nutrition is a cause of immunodeficiency, meaning your immune system cannot fight with infections if you are lacking certain vitamins and minerals. Zinc is one of them, and sometimes if you do not have enough vitamin C, vitamin A, and iron in your body, you cannot fight the infections good, however, a typical balanced American diet does not lack these nutrients," Dokmeci said.

In other words, eating fast food every day won’t do the body any good. Dr. Dokmeci also said a nutritious meal is better than seeking out proper nutrients in the form of supplements.

“If you can get the vitamins, minerals, probiotics, everything from a balance and healthy diet, it is better than to reach into the aisle in the pharmacy and trying to take them as pills,” he said.

There is still little data on immune deficient individuals and the impact of COVID-19, but experts said they could experience worse symptoms if they contact the virus.