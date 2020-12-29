Doctor offers tips to help kick post-holiday blues

Colton Shone
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A doctor from UNM Hospital offered tips on how to avoid the post holiday blues.
His suggestion? Moving your body.
“This is the exact time when we need to keep moving, for sanity,” said Dr. Anthony Fleg, a UNM family physician. “We know that when you move there's a lot of benefits, a lot of physical benefits.”
Dr. Fleg said all the stress from the pandemic can really take a toll on people’s bodies and minds.
"You know my prescription isn't in a pill,” he said. “It's thirty minutes of walking every day for that person. Take some time to breathe the crisp air."
Dr. Fleg said gaining weight during the holidays, plus weigh gained during the pandemic, can make people feel sluggish. But it’s important for people to treat their bodies with kindness.
"I have a lot of patients that say, 'I can feel the extra five pounds. I can feel not being able to go to my normal gym'. You do what you can here, you don't wait six months for the gym to open—you get outside,” he said.
It’s not easy to go at it alone. That’s why Dr. Fleg said to try and enlist the help of someone to help with accountability.
