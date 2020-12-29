Doctor offers tips to help kick post-holiday blues

"You know my prescription isn't in a pill,” he said. “It's thirty minutes of walking every day for that person. Take some time to breathe the crisp air."

Dr. Fleg said gaining weight during the holidays, plus weigh gained during the pandemic, can make people feel sluggish. But it’s important for people to treat their bodies with kindness.

"I have a lot of patients that say, 'I can feel the extra five pounds. I can feel not being able to go to my normal gym'. You do what you can here, you don't wait six months for the gym to open—you get outside,” he said.

It’s not easy to go at it alone. That’s why Dr. Fleg said to try and enlist the help of someone to help with accountability.