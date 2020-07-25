Doctor says ‘terrifying and painful’ migrant deaths could have been prevented

According to Danaher, Jakelin died from septic shock and organ failure and Felipe died from pneumonia, but was previously diagnosed with the flu.

"Their deaths as well as those of four other children in government custody between September 2018 and May 2019 underscore the deficiencies in an immigration system, poorly designed to protect the well-being of vulnerable children,” she added.

Congresswoman Xochitl Torres Small said their deaths highlight the problems that families in rural New Mexico struggle with on a daily basis.

"There's a lot of lessons here to unpack,” she said.

“It shouldn't take the tragedy of two children dying in United States custody for us to learn those lessons but unfortunately that's what happened,” Torres Small added.

The congresswoman said she wants to give agents tools to succeed. She also said she wants to improve access to rural healthcare so migrants and citizens can get proper treatment.

Even though the deaths of both children could have prevented, officials have said Border Patrol agents did everything they could to help the kids.

"And that's what the investigation found – that no individual agent was culpable in terms of the death of those children,” Torres Small said.

“But we want to make sure they have the right system of support to make sure they can do their job and keep those kids safe too,” she added.

