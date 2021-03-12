Doctor shares tips to protect mental well-being amid time change | KOB 4

Doctor shares tips to protect mental well-being amid time change

Casey Torres
Created: March 12, 2021 12:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — People will be losing an hour of sleep come Sunday when the clocks spring forward, but they could gain a happier mood.

Dr. Shannon Stromberg, the medical director for the Presbyterian Behavioral Health Program, said more sun makes people feel better. However, not everyone could get that boost in emotions.

"The mental health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are real, and we're seeing them now,” he said.

Dr. Stromberg explained more people, even patients without a mental health history, are visiting the department seeking help for stress, anxiety, substance abuse and depression.

He said there are other things people should seek help for that they might want to write off like a change in sleep pattern, diet and personality.

Dr. Stromberg is worried people won’t think they need help and believe their mental health issues will go away when the pandemic is over.

“If the damage is severe enough, the problem may not go away. The problem may linger, maybe for a long time,” he said. “What we don't want people to say is, ‘Well it's just a really stressful time and I'm gonna have to get through this.’”

If anyone is thinking of suicide, hurting others or showing any symptoms listed above, they’re asked to call a free 24/7 hotline at 1-800-985-5990.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

APS Board of Education plans to resume in-person learning April 5
APS Board of Education plans to resume in-person learning April 5
AHS teacher tells students he's prepared to resign over resumption of in-person learning
AHS teacher tells students he's prepared to resign over resumption of in-person learning
New Mexico House endorses ban of demonstrations at homes
New Mexico House endorses ban of demonstrations at homes
Major downtown development project still up in the air
Major downtown development project still up in the air
While other districts hold mass vaccination clinics for educators, APS relying on NMDOH
While other districts hold mass vaccination clinics for educators, APS relying on NMDOH