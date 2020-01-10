Doctor shares what you need to know about cervical cancer

Bleeding after intercourse

Bleeding between periods

Vaginal discharge

Dr. Muller said surgery, radiation, chemotherapy or other therapies are an option to fight the cancer. But it shouldn't need to get to that point, since there are preventative measures.

She recommends pap smears every three years, which can catch an HPV infection early. HPV vaccines are available too.

"The vaccine is best in children ages 11 to 13, but you can vaccinate children as early as 9 and adults up to age 26. There's a window between 26 and 45, where you can have a conversation with your doctor, and you may benefit (from the vaccine)," she explained.

She said parents sometimes have misconceptions about vaccines. One of the big ones is about the HPV vaccines.

Dr. Muller explained since HPV is a sexually transmitted infection, some parents think their children will become sexually active sooner.

She said that's not true.

If a child gets their shots, Dr. Muller said they're nearly 100% protected.

"Prevention here is key," she said.

