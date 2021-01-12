Doctor shares what you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine

Dr. Salvon-Harmon explained the injection site reaction could happen after the first dose. He said it’s more likely for the other symptoms to show up after the first and second dose. He said people can still take the second dose if they experience those symptoms.

“While those things sound like they’re daunting, what they indicate is that your immune system is responding. Those are the symptoms that come from our immune system to something new, something different,” he said.

He said those reactions are better than developing severe symptoms or dying while trying to grow immunity by catching the virus.

If you don’t show any symptoms after receiving your first or second dose, Dr. Salvon-Harmon said you shouldn’t lose any confidence in the vaccine or your body’s response to it. He said some people won’t show any.

However, if anyone experiences an allergic reaction such as: hives, severe itchiness, swelling of the face or trouble breathing—they should reach out for medical attention.

Dr. Salvon-Harmon said allergic reactions are infrequent but possible. If anyone experiences a reaction like the ones listed above, they’re recommended to skip the second dose. He said one dose is better than no vaccine at all.