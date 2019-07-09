Doctors amputate motorcyclist's leg after hit-and-run crash

It's still unclear if he's suffered any permanent brain damage.

"He hasn't really regained full consciousness so that's all we're really hoping for right now," said Savannah Francia, Alexander’s granddaughter.

Alexander's family says a driver ran a red light Sunday evening at Wyoming and Constitution and hit Alexander on his motorcycle. The driver didn't stop.

"All the detectives could figure out was it's a dark red Chevy Cavalier,” said Samantha Urquidez, Alexander’s daughter. “It's a four-door and obviously it'll have front-end damage. It's missing the front bumper and probably the light."

Now they're left with so many questions for the driver who left as they help Alexander begin a long road to recovery.

"No matter what happens, it's not OK to leave someone and not even check to see if they're alive after you hit them,” said Francia. “I just want someone to come forward and say, ‘You know what, I did this. I take responsibility for this.’ Because it's hard on us and it's hard as a family and just imagine what we're going through right now."

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for medical bills