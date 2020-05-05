Doctors look at link between strokes and COVID-19

"And if the lack of oxygen was bad enough, they can become confused, or even brain damage from the lack of oxygen, so then when patients are needing to be into the intensive care unit the problem they have is that they often have to be, if they have to be on the respirator in the ICU. On the respirator, they often have to stay there two or three weeks. That's a long time to be on a ventilator," said Dr. Grigg-Damberger.

Some recovered patients end up thinking more slowly and can be more confused. It's unclear if that's from a lack of oxygen or from being on a respirator too long.

"Because of probably some of the inflammation in the body and clotting, and excessive clotting," explained Grigg-Damberger. "And you can have that the patient actually gets strokes, and the strokes can be hemorrhage, or more often just a clot. Now worse yet, the clotting can cause pulmonary embolus, so you throw clots to your lungs."