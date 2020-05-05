Doctors look at link between strokes and COVID-19 | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Doctors look at link between strokes and COVID-19

Joy Wang
Created: May 05, 2020 10:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Doctors say some people are not showing symptoms of COVID-19 before showing stroke symptoms.

"We're seeing a sevenfold increase in stroke in the young, like in New York City, because they're often staying home. They are afraid to go to the hospital," explained Dr. Madeleine Grigg-Damberger. "When they had a stroke like symptom facial weakness trouble speaking weakness staggering, that's very important that that group who has no stroke risk factors and just ends up having early symptoms of COVID-19."

Advertisement

Doctors have seen this kind of thing before. 

"One of the concerns we have is that in SARS and MERS, which were two other serious coronaviruses, that the viruses went into the lower part of the brain preferentially," explained Dr. Grigg-Damberger. "And that is where respiration is regulated, and that may contribute to some of the respiratory problems."

"And if the lack of oxygen was bad enough, they can become confused, or even brain damage from the lack of oxygen, so then when patients are needing to be into the intensive care unit the problem they have is that they often have to be, if they have to be on the respirator in the ICU. On the respirator, they often have to stay there two or three weeks. That's a long time to be on a ventilator," said Dr. Grigg-Damberger.

Some recovered patients end up thinking more slowly and can be more confused. It's unclear if that's from a lack of oxygen or from being on a respirator too long.

"Because of probably some of the inflammation in the body and clotting, and excessive clotting," explained Grigg-Damberger. "And you can have that the patient actually gets strokes, and the strokes can be hemorrhage, or more often just a clot. Now worse yet, the clotting can cause pulmonary embolus, so you throw clots to your lungs."


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gov. Lujan Grisham requiring employees of certain businesses to wear face coverings
Gov. Lujan Grisham requiring employees of certain businesses to wear face coverings
ABQ Business First: Gov. looks at easing restrictions on restaurants, retailers
ABQ Business First: Gov. looks at easing restrictions on restaurants, retailers
Sierra County Sheriff deputizes churchgoers
Sierra County Sheriff deputizes churchgoers
Albuquerque Academy students, staff make PPE for health care workers
Albuquerque Academy students, staff make PPE for health care workers
Former Gov. Richardson partners with Edward James Olmos and Danny Trejo for COVID-19 relief fund
Former Gov. Richardson partners with Edward James Olmos and Danny Trejo for COVID-19 relief fund
Advertisement


Gov. Lujan Grisham requiring employees of certain businesses to wear face coverings
Gov. Lujan Grisham requiring employees of certain businesses to wear face coverings
Amber Alert issued for Arizona teen who may be traveling through New Mexico
Amber Alert issued for Arizona teen who may be traveling through New Mexico
‘We’re all in’: Downtown food hall moves forward with construction amid uncertainty
‘We’re all in’: Downtown food hall moves forward with construction amid uncertainty
West Side shooting leaves one subject in critical condition
West Side shooting leaves one subject in critical condition
Surge in mental health resources expected due to isolated lifestyles
Surge in mental health resources expected due to isolated lifestyles