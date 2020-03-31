Doctors offer same-day house visits, telemedicine for patients in Albuquerque | KOB 4
Doctors offer same-day house visits, telemedicine for patients in Albuquerque

Casey Torres
Created: March 31, 2020 10:20 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Medic Buddy Mobile Health is a program with Duke City Urgent Care that offers same-day house visits and telemedicine to patients. It’s covered by most major insurances.

People can schedule an appointment up to 48 hours in advance or the same day for a house visit, which are available in Albuquerque and surrounding areas like Rio Rancho, Los Lunas and the East Mountains. These house visits are not meant for COVID-19 related symptoms.  

Patients from all over the state can also be evaluated online by a medical provider.

To schedule an appointment or for more information call (505 )738-4100 or click here.

You can also download their app for Apple or Android.

To learn what injuries and illnesses Medic Buddy can help with, click on the video above.


