Doctors offer same-day house visits, telemedicine for patients in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Medic Buddy Mobile Health is a program with Duke City Urgent Care that offers same-day house visits and telemedicine to patients. It’s covered by most major insurances.

People can schedule an appointment up to 48 hours in advance or the same day for a house visit, which are available in Albuquerque and surrounding areas like Rio Rancho, Los Lunas and the East Mountains. These house visits are not meant for COVID-19 related symptoms.