Doctors say New Mexicans can prevent dire situation in hospitals

It will force doctors to compare patients with others, and make decisions based on who is most likely to survive.

Doctors are asking the public to help make sure the state doesn't get to that point.

"Your gift to health care workers is to wear your mask and stay home because those decisions are awful; and no health care worker, no matter how experienced, no matter how much guidance they have, should be in that position, and no patient should be in that position," said Dr. Irene Agostini, UNM Hospital chief medical officer.

The governor signed an executive order, which allows the health care industry to get ready for a potential move to "crisis" care.

Doctors in New Mexico who do not necessarily work with COVID-19 patients on a daily basis can be added to the mix.

For example gastroenterologists, doctors who don't handle ICU patients, can now work under critical care physicians to provide care.

"We've never been in this particular circumstance," said Dr. Jeff Salvon-Harman, Presbyterian's chief patient safety officer. "We've never been at a point of potentially having to ration health care or to collaborate with colleagues who are practicing just a little beyond their scope of practice."

Pediatricians and obstetricians would not be impacted by "crisis" care. They could continue providing services for children and mothers.