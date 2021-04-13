Doctors, state health officials address vaccine hesitancy

Most side effects are identified around six weeks after the vaccine has been given, but how does the COVID vaccine compare to other vaccines such as the flu vaccine?

“We know that there's no such thing as any vaccine being a hundred percent safe all the time. But what we know is that the risk of getting the vaccine are much lower than the risk of getting the disease,” Dr. Martinez said. “We know for example that flu shots occasionally cause people to have adverse reactions that we don't want them to have and so far, it doesn't look, for the most part like COVID vaccines cause any more adverse reactions than say the flu shot that we're all used to getting.”

The State Health Department said they’re still offering the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine, and said it’s still too soon to tell whether more New Mexicans will decide to refuse those shots. Up until this point, an NMDOH spokesperson said vaccine hesitancy has decreased in New Mexico.

“I think folks took a look around and began to see their friends, neighbors and community members getting vaccinated safely, and they also saw that it had a market impact on our state's case count and death rate, both of which have plummeted since vaccines arrived,” said NMDOH spokesperson Matt Bieber.

In order to address fears and concerns, Bieber said NMDOH will continue to host townhalls to give people an opportunity to ask questions.

“It’s not a chance for us to indoctrinate somebody,” Beiber said. “It's a chance for them to come with their questions, concerns and voice them. Here's what I heard, here's what I'm worried about, here's what I'm wondering. When folks have the opportunity to ask the questions and be heard with respect and then learn good, vetted, credible information from experts—we then see registration rates spike.”

For more information about future townhall events, click here.