Doctors urge people not to ignore symptoms of non-COVID-19 health conditions

Patrick Hayes
Created: April 25, 2020 06:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico health officials are urging people to stay at home and to only go to the hospital if it’s absolutely necessary, but doctors at UNM said people shouldn’t ignore symptoms of other potentially fatal health conditions.
"Instead of coming in and putting yourself at risk for infection, I think people are taking that too much to heart and ignoring some of the more serious symptoms of acute heart problems like a heart attack or a stroke,” said Dr. Mark Sheldon, Interim Chief of Cardiology at UNM Hospital.
UNM said its hospital has not yet seen a decline in heart attack and stroke cases, but evidence from other parts of the country and in Europe suggest one is coming.
Torsten Rohde, RN, BSN, is the director of the Stroke and Heart Failure Programs at UNMH.
“What we are seeing, first anecdotally across the world—Spain, Hong Kong, but also in the country, east coast, New York, Washington—is that we've had a quite enlarged drop suddenly in people not coming in stroke symptoms and I'm talking mild stroke symptoms,” Rodhe said.
Rohde is reminding people of the acronym ‘BE-FAST’ for spotting signs of a stroke: Balance, eyes, face, arms, speech and time.
For heart attacks, Dr. Sheldon said people should look out for symptoms of chest discomfort and pressure as well as shortness of breath.
Health professionals said people should also check in with others who are living alone, especially the elderly, to make sure they’re OK.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company