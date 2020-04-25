Doctors urge people not to ignore symptoms of non-COVID-19 health conditions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico health officials are urging people to stay at home and to only go to the hospital if it’s absolutely necessary, but doctors at UNM said people shouldn’t ignore symptoms of other potentially fatal health conditions.

"Instead of coming in and putting yourself at risk for infection, I think people are taking that too much to heart and ignoring some of the more serious symptoms of acute heart problems like a heart attack or a stroke,” said Dr. Mark Sheldon, Interim Chief of Cardiology at UNM Hospital.