Documentary will tell the story of one of the first memorials for the Vietnam War

However, Sarah and her husband learned more about the memorial and what it meant for our veterans.

"It brings up a lot of memories for them, some good and some real bad memories," she said. "And what this place does, is that it gives them a chance to heal. It gives them a chance to reflect and not only the veteran, but also the veteran's families."

The documentary covers the history of the Huey helicopter, the Vietnam War, and the draft. A big focus of the documentary is how the memorial came to life.

The Peace and Brotherhood Chapel was built by the grieving parents of Marine David Westphall, who lost his life during the war.

"It's a place of reflection. It's a place of healing. It's an incredible place of healing," Sarah said.

The significance of the chapel was more than enough reason for Sarah and her husband to spend thousands of hours putting the documentary together. They did it all: camera work, audio, editing and more. Sarah said the David Westphall Veterans Foundation helped her get interviews with several veterans whose stories are shared in the film.

She said some of the veterans got emotional when trying to make their way to the memorial. Some of them take several tries before they can bring themselves to see it all.

Sarah hopes the film will inspire others to learn more about the sacrifice our veterans did for their country. She said the documentary is her way of thanking war veterans.

"I hope that this film shows the gratitude that I have towards our veterans," she said.