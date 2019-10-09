Documents: New Mexico man shot infant, sought to kill mom

The Associated Press

October 09, 2019 07:26 AM

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico man facing charges in connection with the shooting of an infant girl has admitted he accidentally fired the weapon, not the girl's 3-year-old brother.



The Gallup Independent reports court documents show Tyrell Bitsilly allegedly told authorities he was the one who fire the weapon that left the baby partially blind and deaf.



The 21-year-old Bitsilly and the baby's mother, Shayanne Nelson, had told police the girl's 3-year-old brother found a gun left in a Gallup, New Mexico, motel room and accidentally fired the gun.



Gallup police announced last week Bitsilly is facing new charges after authorities say he tried to arrange the killings of Nelson and a retired military medic who helped saved the infant girl's life.



Public defender Alec Orenstein says he needed more time to talk to Bitsilly after the new allegations.