Dog found seriously injured in Valencia County

Patrick Hayes
Updated: August 02, 2020 10:20 PM
Created: August 02, 2020 05:45 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A local animal shelter is asking the community for help after receiving a seriously injured German Shepherd.
Local nonprofit A Barking Chance told KOB 4 the female dog was turned over to the Valencia County animal shelter on Friday.
Organizers said the dog’s wounds are a few days old.
“We don’t know how they were caused and at this point, that’s fine,” said Danielle De Leon, a volunteer with the group.
“We just want to be there and make sure we can get her in the best possible health and condition we can get her in and make sure she’s going to be OK,” she added.
According to De Leon, the dog’s wounds go down to the muscle.
“The main thing we want to do is raise awareness,” she said.
“If you see an animal neglect or animal abuse, please speak up,” she added.
The group is also asking for donations to help cover some of the costs.
For more information or to donate, visit http://Abarkingchanceanimalrescue.org
