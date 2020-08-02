Dog found seriously injured in Valencia County | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Dog found seriously injured in Valencia County

Patrick Hayes
Updated: August 02, 2020 10:20 PM
Created: August 02, 2020 05:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A local animal shelter is asking the community for help after receiving a seriously injured German Shepherd. 

Local nonprofit A Barking Chance told KOB 4 the female dog was turned over to the Valencia County animal shelter on Friday. 

Advertisement

Organizers said the dog’s wounds are a few days old. 

“We don’t know how they were caused and at this point, that’s fine,” said Danielle De Leon, a volunteer with the group. 

“We just want to be there and make sure we can get her in the best possible health and condition we can get her in and make sure she’s going to be OK,” she added. 

According to De Leon, the dog’s wounds go down to the muscle. 

“The main thing we want to do is raise awareness,” she said. 

“If you see an animal neglect or animal abuse, please speak up,” she added. 

The group is also asking for donations to help cover some of the costs.

For more information or to donate, visit http://Abarkingchanceanimalrescue.org


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 226 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 226 additional COVID-19 cases
Blog: Protesters push back against Operation Legend, police brutality
Blog: Protesters push back against Operation Legend, police brutality
Father accused of killing 8-year-old daughter in Carlsbad
Father accused of killing 8-year-old daughter in Carlsbad
Family who lost 11-year-old son to suicide believes social isolation was a factor
Family who lost 11-year-old son to suicide believes social isolation was a factor
Community mourns the death of JB White
Community mourns the death of JB White
Advertisement


'He was all about love': Vigil held for slain 18-year-old JB White
'He was all about love': Vigil held for slain 18-year-old JB White
Blog: Protesters push back against Operation Legend, police brutality
Blog: Protesters push back against Operation Legend, police brutality
'We have a long road ahead of us': Bar and nightclub owners still waiting to reopen
'We have a long road ahead of us': Bar and nightclub owners still waiting to reopen
Dog found seriously injured in Valencia County
Dog found seriously injured in Valencia County
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 226 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 226 additional COVID-19 cases