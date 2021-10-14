Dog owner murder suspect booked into Bernalillo County jail | KOB 4

Dog owner murder suspect booked into Bernalillo County jail

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: October 14, 2021 12:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A 22-year-old man was booked into Bernalillo County jail Thursday morning. 

Xavier Marquez was arrested in Gallup, N.M. Marquez is accused of shooting and killing Shawn Lynch and shooting Lynch's dog after the dog barked at Marquez, Sept. 29. 

Police believe Marquez is connected to two other metro homicides this year. 

No word yet on when Marquez's first court appearance will be. 


