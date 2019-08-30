Dog owner surprised to learn her pet contracted Kennel Cough | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Dog owner surprised to learn her pet contracted Kennel Cough

Joy Wang
August 30, 2019 06:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An infectious disease is affecting dogs in Albuquerque.

Advertisement

Linda Mayo said her dog has been sick for about a week.

“Last Saturday, I noticed he acted normal but every time he barked at somebody passing on the sidewalk, he would go cough, cough, cough, after it,” she said.

A veterinarian diagnosed Max with Kennel Cough.

“He looked miserable, absolutely miserable,” Mayo said.

Max was given antibiotics, and will need a vaccine next month.

“It's very contagious,” said Dr. Cameron Voss. “With that said. It kind of depends on the own pet's immune system. Some dogs can get exposed to it and never get sick with it. Other dogs, even if they're fully vaccinated with all cause and agents, can still get sick with it.”

The disease is transmitted through the air, usually from one pet to another.

Dogs tend to catch the disease at places where there are a lot of other animals, such as groomers, shelters and dog parks.

Symptoms of Kennel Cough include coughing and hacking, as well as a white foamy phlegm.

Credits

Joy Wang


Updated: August 30, 2019 06:17 PM
Created: August 30, 2019 05:28 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

15 men arrested in prostitution sting
15 men arrested in prostitution sting
Homeless woman apologizes after taking money in dead woman's name
Homeless woman apologizes after taking money in dead woman's name
Man faces more charges in death of 13-year-old boy
Man faces more charges in death of 13-year-old boy
Two Albuquerque parks to get overhaul
Two Albuquerque parks to get overhaul
Man's death investigated as homicide in Ranchos de Taos
Man's death investigated as homicide in Ranchos de Taos
Advertisement



Homeless woman apologizes after taking money in dead woman's name
Homeless woman apologizes after taking money in dead woman's name
Thousands flock to see burning of Zozobra
Thousands flock to see burning of Zozobra
Man faces more charges in death of 13-year-old boy
Man faces more charges in death of 13-year-old boy
APD trains school crossing guards to spot signs of child abuse
APD trains school crossing guards to spot signs of child abuse
Superintendent: Suspicious device posed threat to Estancia students
Superintendent: Suspicious device posed threat to Estancia students