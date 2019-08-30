Dog owner surprised to learn her pet contracted Kennel Cough

A veterinarian diagnosed Max with Kennel Cough.

“He looked miserable, absolutely miserable,” Mayo said.

Max was given antibiotics, and will need a vaccine next month.

“It's very contagious,” said Dr. Cameron Voss. “With that said. It kind of depends on the own pet's immune system. Some dogs can get exposed to it and never get sick with it. Other dogs, even if they're fully vaccinated with all cause and agents, can still get sick with it.”

The disease is transmitted through the air, usually from one pet to another.

Dogs tend to catch the disease at places where there are a lot of other animals, such as groomers, shelters and dog parks.

Symptoms of Kennel Cough include coughing and hacking, as well as a white foamy phlegm.