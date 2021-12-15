Dog owners speak out against UNM golf course changes in virtual meeting

"We just bought our house a year ago, a block from here and a big part of that was the draw of having an open space like this for our family and dogs."

But this has nothing to with what people saw last month when dozens of dogs took over the course.

But the problem is, it's not a dog park, and dogs were running around even while golfers were still playing.

"We did pay and we are playing on the course and it is frustrating that we have to wait for 15, 20 dogs to clear off the green and get out of the way and get out of the way,” said Peyton Dixon, golfer.

Which is why the university and county decided they will put up fencing and new signs to let people know, this is a golf course, and dogs can no longer be off leash and on the course at anytime.

And that was the big topic at Wednesday night's virtual meeting with County Commissioner Adriann Barboa and UNM.

As soon as it opened, comments started pouring in as a hundred people watched, some with their dogs, and spoke out about the proposed changes.

"To get rid of something like that in a town like Albuquerque, which is really gritty, would be a big loss."

Out of the entire hour and a half meeting, there was only one person who disagreed with the majority.

"I support UNM and the county's decision. Thank you for your leadership."

But when officials talked about why this is happening. They said it really comes down to a public safety issue and dozens of complaints they've received.

"There have been three reported bites, there have been a number of other incidents."

But those in the meeting, against the changes, don't believe it. And became angry when that was brought up.

"So I think that is a crock of *beep* that that's your excuse."

By the end of the meeting there wasn’t really any common ground found, but Barboa did say she would take any proposals from the community and UNM said they are open to talking about this more.



