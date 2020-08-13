Dog recovering after being found with ears cut off on Albuquerque's West Side

The dog did not have stitches and her ears were infected.

"These animals don't have a voice, and so as the animal protection officers, our job is to give the animals a voice when they don't have one," Romero said.

More than a month after being found, Romero said the dog, who was given the name "popsicle," is doing well.

"If a person approaches the cage, the animal is still happy to see that person, tail wagging, approaches them," Romero said. "So that speaks a lot for we put these animals through, sometimes what these people do."

Anyone with information about how the dog was injured is asked to call 311.