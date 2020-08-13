Dog recovering after being found with ears cut off on Albuquerque's West Side

Brittany Costello
Updated: August 13, 2020 06:49 PM
Created: August 13, 2020 05:44 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Police want to track down the owners of an injured dog that was found on Albuquerque West Side in June.
The dachshund, pit bull-mix was found with her ears cut off and bleeding.
"The officer did assess the dog, called the dog over to kind of get an idea of the extent of the injuries, found that the dog was limping when approached," said Lt. Thomas Romero, spokesperson for the Animal Welfare Department.
Romero said the abuse may have happened in someone's backyard.
The dog did not have stitches and her ears were infected.
"These animals don't have a voice, and so as the animal protection officers, our job is to give the animals a voice when they don't have one," Romero said.
More than a month after being found, Romero said the dog, who was given the name "popsicle," is doing well.
"If a person approaches the cage, the animal is still happy to see that person, tail wagging, approaches them," Romero said. "So that speaks a lot for we put these animals through, sometimes what these people do."
Anyone with information about how the dog was injured is asked to call 311.
