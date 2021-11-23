Dog reunited with family following deadly crash

"I just don't know what to do," said Cathy Barton, Kevin's mother. "Now who's going to take care of us, it's not supposed to be this way. He's supposed to put us away, not us put kids away, that's what hurts the most. That's what hurts the most."

"He had a great career ahead of him, he was wiped out by someone who had no regard for life," said Ray Barton, Kevin's father.

According to police, 19-year-old Casino Salazar was speeding down Montgomery when he crashed into Kevin's vehicle.

Police said Salazar was slurring his speech and had bloodshot eyes when they interviewed him, but he denied consuming alcohol and driving the vehicle.

Officers found several containers of liquor – as well as firearms and marijuana – in his vehicle after the crash.

The crash happened just a few blocks from Kevin's home.

Salazar is now facing multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle. Last Tuesday, Salazar was arrested in Roswell for causing another car crash. Police believe alcohol was also a factor in that crash.

