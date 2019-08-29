Dog that was stolen appears in court for thief's sentencing | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Dog that was stolen appears in court for thief's sentencing

Ryan Laughlin
August 29, 2019 05:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A thief who went on a drug-fueled crime spree will spend time in prison.

Advertisement

A judge sentenced Melaquias Romero Thursday for multiple crimes including stealing a dog, using stolen credit cards and shooting a police during a chase that led to his arrest.

The dog that Romero stole was in court for Romero’s sentencing.

“So what we went through, I didn't even know how to put into words, because it doesn't do it justice,” said the dog’s owner, Kacie Martin.

Romero broke into her car, stole her purse and her Pomeranian.

“For nine days, Mr. Romero had Aiden and during that entire time you never made the right decision,” Martin said.

Martin asked the judge to sentence Romero to 12 years in prison.

“You literally dumped him in a box with no food, no water,” she said in court. “He had literally no way to escape, and you left Aiden for dead."

Romero's parents told the judge that meth and heroin were the real culprits.

During the sentencing hearing, Romero apologized for his actions.

“I’d like to take this chance to apologize to the victims, I'm sorry," he said. “Whatever sentence is given to me, I will continue to work on my sobriety and bettering myself.

The judge ended up sentencing Romero to six years in prison.

He has been locked up for around a year-and-a-half, so it's possible he will get out of prison in around four years.

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: August 29, 2019 05:16 PM
Created: August 29, 2019 04:38 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Missing Farmington man found dead in Arizona
Missing Farmington man found dead in Arizona
APD: 9-year-old girl shot in SE Albuquerque
APD: 9-year-old girl shot in SE Albuquerque
Man arrested for stealing American flags
Man arrested for stealing American flags
New Mexico official: Retake state land leased to Epstein
New Mexico official: Retake state land leased to Epstein
Dog that was stolen appears in court for thief's sentencing
Dog that was stolen appears in court for thief's sentencing
Advertisement



Parents report problems with air conditioners at various APS schools
Parents report problems with air conditioners at various APS schools
Preparing Rail Yards for development could cost up to $80 million
Preparing Rail Yards for development could cost up to $80 million
Dog that was stolen appears in court for thief's sentencing
Dog that was stolen appears in court for thief's sentencing
New Mexico official: Retake state land leased to Epstein
New Mexico official: Retake state land leased to Epstein
Golfer participates in golf marathon to raise money for El Paso shooting victims
Golfer participates in golf marathon to raise money for El Paso shooting victims