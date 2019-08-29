Dog that was stolen appears in court for thief's sentencing

“So what we went through, I didn't even know how to put into words, because it doesn't do it justice,” said the dog’s owner, Kacie Martin.

Romero broke into her car, stole her purse and her Pomeranian.

“For nine days, Mr. Romero had Aiden and during that entire time you never made the right decision,” Martin said.

Martin asked the judge to sentence Romero to 12 years in prison.

“You literally dumped him in a box with no food, no water,” she said in court. “He had literally no way to escape, and you left Aiden for dead."

Romero's parents told the judge that meth and heroin were the real culprits.

During the sentencing hearing, Romero apologized for his actions.

“I’d like to take this chance to apologize to the victims, I'm sorry," he said. “Whatever sentence is given to me, I will continue to work on my sobriety and bettering myself.

The judge ended up sentencing Romero to six years in prison.

He has been locked up for around a year-and-a-half, so it's possible he will get out of prison in around four years.