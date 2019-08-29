Dog that was stolen appears in court for thief's sentencing
Ryan Laughlin
August 29, 2019 05:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A thief who went on a drug-fueled crime spree will spend time in prison.
A judge sentenced Melaquias Romero Thursday for multiple crimes including stealing a dog, using stolen credit cards and shooting a police during a chase that led to his arrest.
The dog that Romero stole was in court for Romero’s sentencing.
“So what we went through, I didn't even know how to put into words, because it doesn't do it justice,” said the dog’s owner, Kacie Martin.
Romero broke into her car, stole her purse and her Pomeranian.
“For nine days, Mr. Romero had Aiden and during that entire time you never made the right decision,” Martin said.
Martin asked the judge to sentence Romero to 12 years in prison.
“You literally dumped him in a box with no food, no water,” she said in court. “He had literally no way to escape, and you left Aiden for dead."
Romero's parents told the judge that meth and heroin were the real culprits.
During the sentencing hearing, Romero apologized for his actions.
“I’d like to take this chance to apologize to the victims, I'm sorry," he said. “Whatever sentence is given to me, I will continue to work on my sobriety and bettering myself.
The judge ended up sentencing Romero to six years in prison.
He has been locked up for around a year-and-a-half, so it's possible he will get out of prison in around four years.
Credits
Ryan Laughlin
Updated: August 29, 2019 05:16 PM
Created: August 29, 2019 04:38 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved