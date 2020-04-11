Dog trainer invites pet owners to participate in dog training challenge

"I'm going to be doing tricks, it's not going to be behavior modification," he said. "It's just going to be fun little tricks like spin in a circle, jump over a broomstick. There will be two tricks we'll do first. The first is name, so when you say the dogs name, they should look you right in the eye. Then we're going to do sit also."

Falardeau said the challenge will be worthwhile for the pet owner and their four-legged friend.

"Training is all about knowing the bond between dog owners and their dogs, and since a lot of people are kind of stuck in their homes right now, I thought this would be a good outlet to have something to do during the day," he said.

To sign up for the challenge, click here.