Dog trainer invites pet owners to participate in dog training challenge
Dog trainer invites pet owners to participate in dog training challenge

Grace Reader
Created: April 11, 2020 05:50 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The owner of a dog training business is taking what he does for a living a putting it to good use. 

Beginning next week, Paul Falardeau with Good Buddy Dog Training will be inviting people to participate in a dog training challenge to help them pass the time while following the stay-at-home order.

"Every day for 10 days, I'm going to make a video showing people how to train their dog to do a simple trick and I have a foster dog that I'm going to be working with," Falardeau said.

Falardeau said the challenge will focus on simple tricks.

"I'm going to be doing tricks, it's not going to be behavior modification," he said. "It's just going to be fun little tricks like spin in a circle, jump over a broomstick. There will be two tricks we'll do first. The first is name, so when you say the dogs name, they should look you right in the eye. Then we're going to do sit also."

Falardeau said the challenge will be worthwhile for the pet owner and their four-legged friend.

"Training is all about knowing the bond between dog owners and their dogs, and since a lot of people are kind of stuck in their homes right now, I thought this would be a good outlet to have something to do during the day," he said.

To sign up for the challenge, click here.


