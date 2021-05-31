Dogs euthanized following attack on 6-year-old girl

Brittany Costello
Updated: May 31, 2021 10:15 PM
Created: May 31, 2021 09:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Two young sisters who were playing outside their home in southwest Albuquerque over the weekend are lucky to be alive after they were chased down by two dogs.
The dogs caught up to the girls in their own front yard, leaving one child seriously injured.
“It just happened so fast,” said the victim’s mother, who wished to remain anonymous.
The victim’s mother ran outside to find her six-year-old daughter on the ground. The girl’s grandfather said she is lucky to be alive.
“I was very thankful her father was just a few feet away or I fear we would be planning her funeral this weekend,” said Tom Hagen.
The attack happened in a neighborhood near Arenal and Desert Springs Friday evening. Afterwards, the six-year-old was left with three serious gashes.
One overnight hospital stay and 12 stitches later, she is still recovering.
“I started crying. It’s hard to see that stuff happen to your kids,” the mother said.
Other neighbors in the area said this was not the first time Animal Welfare has been called on those dogs, or even the first time they’ve hurt someone.
“There's an issue with these dogs. I mean, we're dog people. I tend to blame the owner more than the dog. The dog is only a result of its environment,” Hagen said.
A spokesperson for Animal Welfare said the owners of the two dogs surrendered them.
The dogs were later euthanized after Animal Welfare determined they were too dangerous to be adopted.
