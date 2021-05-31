Dogs euthanized following attack on 6-year-old girl

“I was very thankful her father was just a few feet away or I fear we would be planning her funeral this weekend,” said Tom Hagen.

The attack happened in a neighborhood near Arenal and Desert Springs Friday evening. Afterwards, the six-year-old was left with three serious gashes.

One overnight hospital stay and 12 stitches later, she is still recovering.

“I started crying. It’s hard to see that stuff happen to your kids,” the mother said.

Other neighbors in the area said this was not the first time Animal Welfare has been called on those dogs, or even the first time they’ve hurt someone.

“There's an issue with these dogs. I mean, we're dog people. I tend to blame the owner more than the dog. The dog is only a result of its environment,” Hagen said.

A spokesperson for Animal Welfare said the owners of the two dogs surrendered them.

The dogs were later euthanized after Animal Welfare determined they were too dangerous to be adopted.

