Dogs that attacked 6-year-old euthanized following investigation | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Dogs that attacked 6-year-old euthanized following investigation

Dogs that attacked 6-year-old euthanized following investigation

Marian Camacho
April 29, 2019 06:54 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The two dogs that attacked a 6-year-old boy, sending him to the hospital, have been euthanized.

Advertisement

Representatives with the Animal Welfare Department say the dogs were euthanized as a result of information obtained during the investigation.

The attack happened on the afternoon of April 18 in a southeast Albuquerque neighborhood.

Albuquerque Police said the boy had climbed into a fenced yard containing four dogs, when two of the dogs attacked him.

He was sent to the hospital for emergency surgery for trauma to his neck, head, and face.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: April 29, 2019 06:54 AM
Created: April 29, 2019 06:52 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

NMDOH: 2 former spa clients confirmed to have HIV
NMDOH: 2 former spa clients confirmed to have HIV
Person found dead at southwest Albuquerque intersection
Person found dead at southwest Albuquerque intersection
Dogs that attacked 6-year-old euthanized following investigation
Dogs that attacked 6-year-old euthanized following investigation
Police: Man killed in southeast Albuquerque shooting
Police: Man killed in southeast Albuquerque shooting
Funeral services set for postal carrier shot, killed by 17-year-old
Funeral services set for postal carrier shot, killed by 17-year-old
Advertisement




NMDOH: 2 former spa clients confirmed to have HIV
NMDOH: 2 former spa clients confirmed to have HIV
Dogs that attacked 6-year-old euthanized following investigation
Dogs that attacked 6-year-old euthanized following investigation
Person found dead at southwest Albuquerque intersection
Person found dead at southwest Albuquerque intersection
Funeral services set for postal carrier shot, killed by 17-year-old
Funeral services set for postal carrier shot, killed by 17-year-old
DOT starts DWI super blitz ahead of Cinco de Mayo
DOT starts DWI super blitz ahead of Cinco de Mayo