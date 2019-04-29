Dogs that attacked 6-year-old euthanized following investigation
Marian Camacho
April 29, 2019 06:54 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The two dogs that attacked a 6-year-old boy, sending him to the hospital, have been euthanized.
Representatives with the Animal Welfare Department say the dogs were euthanized as a result of information obtained during the investigation.
The attack happened on the afternoon of April 18 in a southeast Albuquerque neighborhood.
Albuquerque Police said the boy had climbed into a fenced yard containing four dogs, when two of the dogs attacked him.
He was sent to the hospital for emergency surgery for trauma to his neck, head, and face.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Updated: April 29, 2019 06:54 AM
Created: April 29, 2019 06:52 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved