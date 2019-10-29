DOJ awards Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce $1.2 million grant

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce was awarded a $1.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.
The money will be used to create tools to help with criminal prosecutions in Bernalillo County.
“When criminal prosecution is efficient, precise, and well-informed, justice is able to be firm, swift, and fair,” said Terri Cole, President and CEO of the Chamber.
Under the three-year project, the Chamber will oversee the development of two case intake tools.
