DOJ gives Bernalilo County $1.2 million to fight opioid crisis

Patrick Hayes
Created: October 30, 2019 06:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The Department of Justice gave Bernalillo County $1.2 million to help combat the opioid crisis.

Officials with the county’s behavioral health department said they will use the money to identify and treat people affected by the opioid epidemic.

Last year, 537 people died from overdosing on opioids in New Mexico. That is about a 9% increase compared to 2017.

"We mostly see clients who are seeking recovery and their seeking that detoxifcation to begin their journey of recovery,” said Margarita Chavez-Sanchez, interim director at Behavioral Health Service.

County officials said they see 10,000 people a year. About 30% of those people have an opioid use disorder.

“We have had a number of situations where family members bring in their loved ones and we literally have to deliver Narcan in the lobby,” Chavez-Sanchez said.

The county said they plan to use the money to provide additional resources like treatment and counseling to people in need—especially to Native American populations and youth.

They also plan on using a public health approach to address the opioid crisis.

"So putting a roof over somebody's head and just saying 'Great, figure it out'—that's not the solution we intend on implementing in the community,” Chavez-Sanchez said. “We want to give everybody every possible support they can to be successful to often climb out of what they feel is the deepest hole they've ever experienced.”

The county told KOB 4 they will also work with the city and state to help identify those areas around town that are underserved to provide those people with the services they need.


