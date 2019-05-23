Domestic dispute led to SWAT standoff in NW Albuquerque
Christina Rodriguez
May 23, 2019 10:03 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A SWAT team is trying to get a man out of a northwest Albuquerque apartment.
Albuquerque police spokesman Daren DeAguero said officers responded to the Mesa Ridge Apartments around 4 p.m. for a domestic dispute call.
The man has refused to exit. Since the scene is active, police say to avoid the area.
