Domestic violence victims have a new avenue to find help
Domestic violence victims have a new avenue to find help

Joy Wang
Updated: August 21, 2020 06:24 PM
Created: August 21, 2020 05:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Domestic Violence Resource Center and credit unions are partnering to help victims regain their independence.

"You can imagine with domestic violence comes in many forms, it's just not physical abuse, emotional abuse or psychological abuse but also very much financial abuse," said Vincent Galbiati, executive director of the Domestic Violence Resource Center. "And very often, victims, when they leave their situations, they have no money, your credit has been decimated, and literally, they're starting brand new." 
 
The partnership with Rio Grande Credit Union and U.S. Eagle Credit Union offers financial help for victims.
 
"There are interest rates at a lower rate. And there's also liberal repayment opportunities, but not only that, it wasn't enough just to provide financial resources, you also need to be able to buy those bigger systemic items that will help people be successful, access to housing, quality affordable childcare, transportation and healthcare, all of those items are important," said Pamelya Herndon, who is on the board for U.S. Eagle.

The program is starting in New Mexico and could eventually expand nationwide.

"There will be financial navigators that will be beside them every step of the way," Herndon said. "And that's really another important aspect of the program you're not just throwing somebody out right? You have access to financial resources."
 
There are also plans to work with car dealerships.

"Having this as an addition is terrific because we established the individual to gain back their independence and to gain back their dignity," Galbiati said.


