Donation drive collects clothes for students in need

Kai Porter
Updated: June 05, 2021 10:14 PM
Created: June 05, 2021 06:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Students in need will head back to school in the fall with new clothes.
Kim Kerschen, director of Locker 505, – teamed up with Keep Albuquerque Beautiful to hold the "Recycleclothes" event Saturday.
All of the new and gently used that were clothes collected will be given to children before the new school year begins.
"Locker 505 clothes students throughout Bernalillo County from kindergarten through 12th grade that are in need of clothing to go to school," Kerschen said.
The event, held at Hinkle Family Fun Center, is in its ninth year.
The student clothing bank served more than 1,500 last school year. Kerschen believes there will be a bigger need next school year.
"After seeing 1,500 in a COVID year, we expect this year to be, next year to be even larger, so this is huge for us," she said.
Locker 505 regularly accepts donations. Click here for more information.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company