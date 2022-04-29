Donation drive happening Friday in NE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A donation drive is taking place Friday, April 29, until 1 p.m. in northeast Albuquerque.

The drive to support firefighters and fire victims is taking place at American General Media, 8009 Marble Ave. NE. The drive is specifically asking for easy-to-eat meals, protein bars, pet food, bottled water and sports drinks that can be distributed to the affected areas.