Donations for Afghan refugees: Where donations go and how to donate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Thousands of Afghan refugees that arrived in New Mexico left their homes with nothing more than the clothes on their backs. Many of you stepped up – donating important goods to help.
KOB 4’s Ryan Laughlin shows us behind the scenes of how some of those donations are making it into the hands of those that need it.
For more information on how to help Afghan refugees, visit sponsorcircles.org.
