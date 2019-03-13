Donations needed to help asylum seekers traveling through Albuquerque

After the brief stop in Albuquerque, they are sent on their way to stay with their sponsor, who is responsible for their travel, and hosting them while they wait for their application to be reviewed.

“They have gotten here legally, so regardless of how you feel about the issues happening in D.C., about how the system works, they are now here legally and we need to uphold our end of the American dream,” said Mayor Tim Keller.

The charities are asking for donations. They need children’s clothes, shoelaces and hygiene products, especially for women.

Keller is also asking for help from health professionals.

How to Help:

Make donations online to Catholic Charities

If you’re interested in donating gift cards, you can send those to Casa de las Comunidades.

The organizations are also looking for volunteer coordinators and bilingual speakers who can help take down information. If you are interested, contact Albuquerque Interfaith by calling (505) 268-3991 or email Catholic Charities at yapitac@ccasfnm.org.

If you would like to help provide meals, new or gently used clothes for children and petite adults, or toiletries please email donationsabq@gmail.com or drop them off at St. Therese Catholic Church Parish Hall.