'Don't ever give up': Family wins 2 race cars after losing everything in a fire

“One of which was my brother's who had passed away,” explained Jessica. “My parents had gifted that car to us to kind of work on everything. So that was something that was hard for my family and seeing that car go.”



5-year-old Alabama and her parents had to start over.



When baby boy Indiana was born, he spent time in the hospital battling meningitis and bronchiolitis.



“We used our strengths to move forward. When I had a rough time he would be strong for me or vice versa,” expressed Jessica. “It brought us closer as a family, and she (Alabama) was really excited to have a brother so she was very attentive to me.”



The racing family was there for them too.



The Guinns entered two separate raffles and won two race cars.



“I think I used up a lot of the bad luck, or at least we thought we had used up all the bad luck but yeah it was um it was unreal,” said Guinn.



Now, baby Indiana is healthy and out of the hospital.



His big sister Alabama has a new dog. She lost two in the fire.



The Guinns are racing to rebuild their home.



“Don't ever give up. I mean just because you have a bad day today doesn't mean tomorrow's not going to be better,” said Gary. “We've had quite a few bad days since the fire, and we've had a lot of really good days since the fire too.”

This weekend the Guinns are heading to Aztec speedway to race for the first time since the fire.

So many people from the racing community helped the Guinns get here.

Auto City in Gallup, NM sponsored an engine. J.R. Bonesteel and Jesse Baker were the two drivers that raffled off the cars.

Robert Lee actually won one of the cars and gave it to the Guinns. Lee is storing that car for the family as they rebuild. Mosher Racing is helping with storing the other car while also providing parts, trailer and tools to work on the car. Kerr Squared in Albuquerque helped build all of the bumpers and specialty parts. Car Crafters painted the car. Some of the Guinn’s sponsors also stepped up including Imperial Vapors, DB Autocolors and Adaptive Solutions.