Doorbell video shows homeowner handcuffed in home invasion

“There is a male armed with a rifle on foot that fled behind the target’s residence that ran north, right now we are still set up on the front.”

The Rio Rancho Police Department says they were looking for suspects in a robbery who fled on foot – while they didn't find the suspect, the homeowner did come out to talk to police.

“I want you to come behind this car and lay down on the ground. OK. Is anyone else inside? Yes. How many people? One.”

But it didn't go as he expected.

“Why are you cuffing me, I'm the homeowner.”

KOB 4 spoke to the homeowner Monday, he wanted to remain anonymous because the suspects are still on the loose, but he says the whole night was a scary situation.

“Untwist my arm why are you doing this to me, what did I do? Untwist my arm,” said the homeowner in video.

When asked why the homeowner was detained, RRPD said in a statement:

“Officers handcuffed everyone present for safety and scene security, not knowing who the victims were, and who were suspects.”

As of now, police have not yet identified any suspects and say the investigation is ongoing.