DOT creates safe walking routes for Good Friday pilgrims
Marian Camacho
April 15, 2019 12:30 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Just days from now, pilgrims will be making the trek to the El Santuario de Chimayo, a landmark that is of great religious significance to many people.
The church in Northern New Mexico draws thousands of people during the week leading up to Easter Sunday. Some pilgrims will even travel all the way from Albuquerque, making the 91-mile trip.
The New Mexico Department of Transportation wants to ensure pilgrims stay safe on their journey.
“The pilgrimage to Chimayo is a special, longstanding New Mexico tradition," said DOT Secretary Mike Sandoval. "NMDOT will do everything possible to make sure walkers have a safe journey.”
The majority of pilgrims will travel along Highway 84/285 from Santa Fe to Espanola and then through Pojoaque and Nambe. Highways 503, 103, 599 and 76 will also be prepared by crews.
Pilgrims can expect portable lighting structures at specific locations in addition to trash bins and signs alerting drivers to be aware of people walking along the road.
