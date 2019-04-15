DOT creates safe walking routes for Good Friday pilgrims

“The pilgrimage to Chimayo is a special, longstanding New Mexico tradition," said DOT Secretary Mike Sandoval. "NMDOT will do everything possible to make sure walkers have a safe journey.”

The majority of pilgrims will travel along Highway 84/285 from Santa Fe to Espanola and then through Pojoaque and Nambe. Highways 503, 103, 599 and 76 will also be prepared by crews.

Pilgrims can expect portable lighting structures at specific locations in addition to trash bins and signs alerting drivers to be aware of people walking along the road.