NMDOT to host Car Seat Inspection Clinics in June
NMDOT to host Car Seat Inspection Clinics in June

NMDOT to host Car Seat Inspection Clinics in June

Marian Camacho
May 31, 2019 10:31 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Transportation is teaming up with Safer New Mexico Now to host Car Seat Inspection Clinics and Car Seat Fitting stations throughout the month of June.

The events are meant to provide hands-on instruction on how to properly install child safety seats in cars and ensure the correct seats are being used.

Nationally-certified child passenger safety technicians will spend 30 minutes educating parents and caregivers. They'll also be able to tell if a seat has been recalled, is expired, or is otherwise unsafe.

The free clinics will be available on a first-come first-served basis, but appointments can be made by calling 505-856-6143 or 1-800-231-6145.

Here is a complete list of clinics and fitting stations: 

  • Friday, June 7 – Fitting Station - ALBUQUERQUE 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Fire Station #3, 141 Girard Blvd. NE
  • Friday, June 7 – Fitting Station - RIO RANCHO 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Fire Station #1, 2810 Southern Blvd.
  • Saturday, June 8 – Child Safety Seat Clinic – ALBUQUERQUE 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Lovelace Women’s Hospital 4701 Montgomery Blvd. NE Albuquerque, NM 87109
  • Friday, June 14 – Fitting Station – ALBUQUERQUE 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Fire Station #20, 7520 Corona Ave.
  • Friday, June 14 – Fitting Station – SANTA FE 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Fire Station #3, 1751 Cerrillos Rd.
  • Saturday, June 15 – Fitting Station – ALAMOGORDO 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Alamogordo Police Department, 700 Virginia Ave.
  • Saturday, June 15 – Fitting Station – ARTESIA 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Fire Station #2, 309 North 7th St.
  • Thursday, June 20 – Fitting Station – ALBUQUERQUE 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Fire Station #14, 9810 Eucariz Ave. SW
  • Wednesday, June 26 – Child Safety Seat Clinic – ALBUQUERQUE 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Sandia National Laboratories Hardin Field – Kirtland Air Force Base
  • Friday, June 28 – Fitting Station – SANTA FE 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Kohl’s, 4401 Cerrillos Rd.
  • Saturday, June 29 – Child Safety Seat Clinic – JEMEZ PUEBLO 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Pueblo of Jemez Injury Prevention 4535 HWY 4 Jemez Pueblo, NM 87024
  • Saturday, June 29 – Child Safety Seat Clinic – RATON 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Miner’s Colfax Medical Center 1235 S. 2nd Raton, NM 87740 (Location: Old K-Mart Parking Lot)

Marian Camacho


Updated: May 31, 2019 10:31 AM
Created: May 31, 2019 10:21 AM

