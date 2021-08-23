Double homicide suspect faces arraignment Monday

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A suspect in an April double homicide will face an arraignment Monday.
Manuel Perez faces two counts of murder, along with other serious charges. Perez accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Anthony Vigil and 16-year-old Ali Assad on Coors in April.
District Judge Clara Moran ordered August 10 that Perez stay in jail until his trial.
Perez made his first court appearance August 5.
