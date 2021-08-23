Double homicide suspect faces arraignment Monday | KOB 4

Double homicide suspect faces arraignment Monday

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: August 23, 2021 07:44 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A suspect in an April double homicide will face an arraignment Monday.

Manuel Perez faces two counts of murder, along with other serious charges. Perez accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Anthony Vigil and 16-year-old Ali Assad on Coors in April.

District Judge Clara Moran ordered August 10 that Perez stay in jail until his trial. 

Perez made his first court appearance August 5.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

4 Investigates: Seeds from China sent to New Mexicans
4 Investigates: Seeds from China sent to New Mexicans
APD provides update on hospitalized officers
APD provides update on hospitalized officers
Balloon Fiesta sets Guinness World Record
Balloon Fiesta sets Guinness World Record
How will the Colorado River water shortage impact New Mexico?
How will the Colorado River water shortage impact New Mexico?
After attempted carjacking, Albuquerque man is thankful to be alive
After attempted carjacking, Albuquerque man is thankful to be alive