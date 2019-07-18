Double homicide suspect changes plea, awaits sentencing
Marian Camacho
July 18, 2019 12:32 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A man accused of killing two people and dumping their bodies has changed his plea.
According to the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office, James Knight has pleaded guilty to nine charges, including two for second degree murder.
Police say Knight killed Eugene Carrell Ray and Zakaria Fry in January 2018. Their bodies were found a month later by a rancher in Stanley, New Mexico.
Prosecutors believe Knight went to Ray's house, where Fry had been renting a room, beat them both with a golf club and then disposed of their bodies.
Officials with the district attorney's office say Knight's DNA on the golf club was the only thing placing him at the scene and their concern was in their ability to prove premeditation before the crime therefore leading to the second degree murder agreement.
A sentencing date has not yet been set for Knight. The district attorney's office says the agreement is that Knight will serve 30 years.
