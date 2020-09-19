Double homicide suspect to remain in custody until trial

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A man accused of shooting and killing two men earlier this month then setting a car on fire with their bodies inside made his first appearance in court Saturday.
Prosecutors filed to keep 34-year-old Dakota Don Briscoe in custody until trial, which the judge granted.
Briscoe was arrested in Las Cruces by State Police on Friday.
Police said Briscoe is also the suspect in a home invasion that occurred the same day he set fire to the car.
