Police: Witnesses heard suspect yell 'Kill the dog'

An officer took Chubs to a local animal hospital where he later died.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were able to interview three witnesses, all of whom told police they believed Chubs was run over intentionally.

They reported seeing Smith and a woman arguing with Chubs' owner before getting into an SUV and running over Chubs. All three witnesses told officers they heard Smith and the woman both yell "Kill the dog" prior to hitting him with the vehicle.

It's not clear whether the woman involved will face any charges.