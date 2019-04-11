Police: Witnesses heard suspect yell 'Kill the dog' | KOB 4
Police: Witnesses heard suspect yell 'Kill the dog'

Chubs was run over on Monday in northwest Albuquerque. He later died at a local animal hospital. 

Marian Camacho
April 11, 2019 12:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - An Albuquerque man is behind bars Thursday after police say he intentionally ran over a dog, killing it.

Douglas Smith faces charges of extreme cruelty to animals and conspiracy to commit extreme cruelty to animals.

Officers were called to an apartment complex near Unser and McMahon Monday in response to a disturbance. When they arrived on scene they found a dog named "Chubs" on the ground with "obvious injuries."

An officer took Chubs to a local animal hospital where he later died.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were able to interview three witnesses, all of whom told police they believed Chubs was run over intentionally. 

They reported seeing Smith and a woman arguing with Chubs' owner before getting into an SUV and running over Chubs. All three witnesses told officers they heard Smith and the woman both yell "Kill the dog" prior to hitting him with the vehicle. 

It's not clear whether the woman involved will face any charges.

Marian Camacho


Updated: April 11, 2019 12:16 PM
Created: April 11, 2019 10:49 AM

