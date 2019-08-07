Downtown Albuquerque apartments evacuated due to fire, SWAT standoff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Silver Garden Apartments has been evacuated due to someone who is barricaded inside the building.
Albuquerque police spokesman Simon Drobik said that the intersection of 1st Street and Silver has been shut down because an individual entered the apartment complex, assaulted a resident and then started a small fire.
The tenants inside are being transported to the Albuquerque Convention Center for shelter.
Information is limited at this time.
