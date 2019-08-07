Downtown Albuquerque apartments evacuated due to fire, SWAT standoff | KOB 4
Advertisement

Downtown Albuquerque apartments evacuated due to fire, SWAT standoff

Downtown Albuquerque apartments evacuated due to fire, SWAT standoff

Christina Rodriguez
August 07, 2019 03:40 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Silver Garden Apartments has been evacuated due to someone who is barricaded inside the building. 

Advertisement

Albuquerque police spokesman Simon Drobik said that the intersection of 1st Street and Silver has been shut down because an individual entered the apartment complex, assaulted a resident and then started a small fire. 

The tenants inside are being transported to the Albuquerque Convention Center for shelter. 

Information is limited at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: August 07, 2019 03:40 PM
Created: August 07, 2019 03:14 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Congresswoman Haaland faces lawsuit from teen viral video
Congresswoman Haaland faces lawsuit from teen viral video
Albuquerque 'rape site': Local businesses want a long-term solution
Albuquerque 'rape site': Local businesses want a long-term solution
Downtown Albuquerque apartments evacuated due to fire, SWAT standoff
Downtown Albuquerque apartments evacuated due to fire, SWAT standoff
Albuquerque police arrest a suspect in May homicide case
Albuquerque police arrest a suspect in May homicide case
Holly Holm's next fight set for October
Holly Holm's next fight set for October
Advertisement




Downtown Albuquerque apartments evacuated due to fire, SWAT standoff
Downtown Albuquerque apartments evacuated due to fire, SWAT standoff
New law requires schools to perform active shooter drill
New law requires schools to perform active shooter drill
Congresswoman Haaland faces lawsuit from teen viral video
Congresswoman Haaland faces lawsuit from teen viral video
Trump faces protests as he visits Dayton, El Paso
Trump faces protests as he visits Dayton, El Paso
New Mexico city rejects federal border security grant
New Mexico city rejects federal border security grant