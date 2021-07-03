Downtown Albuquerque bars excited to welcome back more customers

Tamara Lopez
July 03, 2021
Created: July 03, 2021 06:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M - With the state fully reopen, bars in downtown Albuquerque are ready to welcome back folks until last call.
"To be open without restrictions, is a blessing we're very happy to be here and very happy to have dancing so if you want to dance come out and see us," said Justin Downing, The Library Bar & Grill manager.
Local favorites like The Library Bar and Grill will be the place where everyone knows your name.
"It's been wonderful to see faces that I haven't seen in a year, we had a line last night that went down halfway down the block it was awesome," said Justin downing, The Library Bar & Grill manager.
Effex nightclub’s staff have been busy over the last few days as people line up waiting to return to the dance floor.
"It's been crazy, fun but crazy we've all been obviously coming out of a really tough year and there's a bunch of emotions that come with all of this, we're stressed we're tired we're anxious but I think coming here the excitement of it all is kind of worthwhile," said Jameson Marquez, Effex general manager.
