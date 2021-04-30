Downtown Albuquerque businesses optimistic after Bernalillo County moves into Green

Brittany Costello
Updated: April 30, 2021 05:19 PM
Created: April 30, 2021 03:19 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Businesses in Bernalillo County are reopening and expanding operations.
The were allowed to make the move after the county moved from the Yellow level of restrictions to the Green level.
"Our fingers are crossed," Steve Vatoseow, owner of Lindy's Diner. "We hope its going to have a positive effect on us, and I think it will."
While the Green level of restrictions allows Vatoseow to have a higher occupancy, he recognizes that things don't happen overnight.
"If we get more people, we get more tables open we will be hiring more staff," he said. "So in that regard it's good. But in order to hire more staff we need more business."
Vatoseow hopes downtown begins to see more action. However, bars can only have 25% of outdoor capacity in the Green level.
Cake Nightclub will remain closed
"Cake Nightclub will not open at the moment," said owner Gerald Zamora. "With the patio, we would probably get an occupancy of 18. So that obviously wouldn’t be worth opening. But we do plan, in a few weeks, hopefully when we hit Turquoise, opening the interior if things hold true."
Bernalillo County can move into Turquoise if it continues to meet the Green metrics for two consecutive reporting periods.
