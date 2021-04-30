Downtown Albuquerque businesses optimistic after Bernalillo County moves into Green

"Our fingers are crossed," Steve Vatoseow, owner of Lindy's Diner. "We hope its going to have a positive effect on us, and I think it will."



While the Green level of restrictions allows Vatoseow to have a higher occupancy, he recognizes that things don't happen overnight.

"If we get more people, we get more tables open we will be hiring more staff," he said. "So in that regard it's good. But in order to hire more staff we need more business."



Vatoseow hopes downtown begins to see more action. However, bars can only have 25% of outdoor capacity in the Green level.