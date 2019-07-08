Downtown Albuquerque residents frustrated with continued crime

“We've seen a little bit of improvement not much,” he said.

The city opened a police substation at the Alvarado Transportation Center in September and added 14 officers to patrol the heart of Albuquerque.

However, high-profile crime continues to happen in the area.

In August, a homeless man was badly beaten at 6th Street and Central. The crime happened days after someone shot a man a few blocks away.

On Halloween, a police chase ended in a deputy-involved shooting at 8th Street and Central.

November brought a shooting outside Posh Nightclub. In May, a man was stabbed to death outside Anodyne.

The string of violence came to a head on Sunday when four people were shot outside of a nightclub at 2nd Street and gold.

Casias said he and his neighbors are tired of it.

“It’s horrible,” he said. “I feel sorry for the families and people want to come and enjoy the beautiful downtown because it is beautiful.”

Casias said he has reached out to Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales to see if he can do anything to help.

Sheriff Gonzales is expected to appear at their community meeting next week.