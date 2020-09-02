Downtown Albuquerque sandwich shop reopens for first time in 5 months | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Downtown Albuquerque sandwich shop reopens for first time in 5 months

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: September 02, 2020 06:59 PM
Created: September 02, 2020 05:48 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A downtown Albuquerque business reopened for the first time in five months.

"Our business died. Like we said, we did five dollars in the whole day. There wasn't any more people downtown. The offices were gone," said Mark Brown, owner of Friends Coffee & Sandwich Shop.

Advertisement

Reliant on the foot traffic, Brown decided it wasn't worth doing business until this week.

"Well five months have passed, and I got keep my name out there or otherwise they're totally going to forget about you," Brown said. "So I decided to come in, open the doors and see what happens."

Brown said his regular customers have started to return, and he's hopeful more people will follow. 

"It might take time but I believe we'll come back," he said. "After 14 years, I don't plan on going anywhere - not for awhile."


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 154 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 154 additional COVID-19 cases
Gov. Lujan Grisham announces $150M in CARES Act grants
Gov. Lujan Grisham announces $150M in CARES Act grants
Police: Pedestrian killed in crash in SE Albuquerque
Police: Pedestrian killed in crash in SE Albuquerque
ABQ comic shop works with Marvel to improve Indigenous representation
ABQ comic shop works with Marvel to improve Indigenous representation
Family mourns the loss of man who was killed by BCSO
Family mourns the loss of man who was killed by BCSO
Advertisement


APS to resume sports in the fall
APS to resume sports in the fall
Keller now comfortable with accepting federal money to hire more APD officers
Keller now comfortable with accepting federal money to hire more APD officers
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson tests positive for COVID-19
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson tests positive for COVID-19
South Valley charter school preparing to begin in-person learning
South Valley charter school preparing to begin in-person learning
New Mexico once again meeting all COVID-19 gating criteria
New Mexico once again meeting all COVID-19 gating criteria