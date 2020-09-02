Downtown Albuquerque sandwich shop reopens for first time in 5 months

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: September 02, 2020 06:59 PM
Created: September 02, 2020 05:48 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A downtown Albuquerque business reopened for the first time in five months.
"Our business died. Like we said, we did five dollars in the whole day. There wasn't any more people downtown. The offices were gone," said Mark Brown, owner of Friends Coffee & Sandwich Shop.
Reliant on the foot traffic, Brown decided it wasn't worth doing business until this week.
"Well five months have passed, and I got keep my name out there or otherwise they're totally going to forget about you," Brown said. "So I decided to come in, open the doors and see what happens."
Brown said his regular customers have started to return, and he's hopeful more people will follow.
"It might take time but I believe we'll come back," he said. "After 14 years, I don't plan on going anywhere - not for awhile."
