Major downtown development project still up in the air

According to skyscraperpage.com, developers have provided the city with three different options:

The Duke

34 stories of condos and hotel rooms

Cost: $116 million

The New Mexico Performing Arts Center

Multi-use area with a theater, restaurants and retail

Cost: $201 million

The Reunion Center

Theater, hotel, residential space, restaurant

Cost: $300 million

Keller has previously stated that having the tallest building was not his biggest priority. He said he was interested in something that would be enjoyable, and would help the downtown area grow.

In a statement about the proposals, a spokesperson for the city said:

While COVID has affected this particular project, we are continuing to move forward with revitalization projects that make sense for Albuquerque’s residents. Construction projects that create jobs, housing and opportunities are part of our recovery plan—restoring the momentum we had before the pandemic.