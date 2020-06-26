Downtown building goes up for auction | KOB 4
Downtown building goes up for auction

Brittany Costello
Updated: June 26, 2020 10:21 PM
Created: June 26, 2020 04:54 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A building that takes up an entire block of downtown Albuquerque is up for auction.

The 100,000 square foot building is home to a movie theater, Tucano's, Sushi King and the Sunshine Theater.

The bids for the building will start at nearly $2 million. 

KOB 4 reached out to businesses inside the building. Some of them didn't know the building was being auctioned, and others did not want to comment. 

The auction ends Aug. 20.
 


