Downtown building goes up for auction

Brittany Costello
Updated: June 26, 2020 10:21 PM
Created: June 26, 2020 04:54 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A building that takes up an entire block of downtown Albuquerque is up for auction.
The 100,000 square foot building is home to a movie theater, Tucano's, Sushi King and the Sunshine Theater.
The bids for the building will start at nearly $2 million.
KOB 4 reached out to businesses inside the building. Some of them didn't know the building was being auctioned, and others did not want to comment.
The auction ends Aug. 20.
